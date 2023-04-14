Winnipeg police investigating fatal garage fire

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a fatal garage fire in the city’s North End on Friday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a garage fire at a home in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a body in the garage and told police.

The victim was taken to the hospital pending an autopsy. No details were provided about the deceased’s identity, expect that they are an adult.

The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.