WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a homeowner found a body in a garbage bin in the back lane of the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

Officers said they received a call around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night after the homeowner found what appeared to be a body.

Police have now confirmed the discovery of a man’s body.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

Detectives are asking people who live in the area to report any suspicious activity in the neighbourhood over the last few days.

Homeowners and business owners are also asked to check security cameras for any unusual activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.