WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a homicide in the Polo Park area.

Police said officers were called around 1 a.m. Sunday to an area near St. Matthews Avenue and Empress Street, where a male was found to be the victim of a homicide. Police said the incident happened in a business parking lot.

Police weren’t able to say whether any arrests had been made, or what led to this incident.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.