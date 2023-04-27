Winnipeg police investigating homicide linked to Point Douglas fire

The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a body was found when officers responded to a fire in the city’s Point Douglas area.

Officials say they were alerted to a suspicious fire at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of MacDonald Avenue and Gomez Street.

Once on scene, officers found an ‘involved fire’ and a deceased victim.

Members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service put out the flames, and the forensic services unit processed the scene.

Police say an autopsy is pending, and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime stoppers at 204-786-8477.