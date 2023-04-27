Winnipeg police investigating homicide linked to Point Douglas fire
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a body was found when officers responded to a fire in the city’s Point Douglas area.
Officials say they were alerted to a suspicious fire at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of MacDonald Avenue and Gomez Street.
Once on scene, officers found an ‘involved fire’ and a deceased victim.
Members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service put out the flames, and the forensic services unit processed the scene.
Police say an autopsy is pending, and the homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information or video surveillance footage that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime stoppers at 204-786-8477.
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
BREAKING | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing a preliminary timeline of the 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
Senate to hold final vote on Bill C-11, online streaming legislation expected to pass
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the final vote to pass the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 is slated to take place in the Senate on Thursday evening.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Regina
BREAKING
'Pretty much burnt to the ground': Overnight fire destroys well known Regina business
A well known Regina business was the scene of a large fire early Thursday morning.
Body of missing Sask. woman found: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP said the body of 32-year-old Jaycee Geml has been found.
Saskatoon
Sask. RCMP say more on why they failed to identify Sanderson before the violence started
The RCMP responded to how they could have failed to identify Damien Sanderson at a home prior to the beginning of Myles Sanderson's stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation in September.
-
City of Saskatoon secures new organic waste facility
The City of Saskatoon has secured an organic waste materials site at the Loraas facility north of Saskatoon in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park.
-
Northern Ontario
Elliot Lake CAO relieved of his duties by council
There has been another abrupt departure at Elliot Lake city hall after the chief administrative officer was relieved of his duties Wednesday, but no reason has been given.
-
North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore Drive
North Bay police say there is a 'heavy presence' of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.
Edmonton
Edmonton officer who kicked teen in the head showed 'shocking lack of judgement' but will not be charged: ASIRT
An Edmonton officer who kicked an Indigenous teen in the head in 2020 will not be arrested, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding "reasonable grounds" to lay criminal charges.
-
Central Alberta child suffered 'prolonged abuse' by family member after disclosing to multiple people: investigators
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
Whooping cough cases increase in southern Alberta outbreak
Alberta Health Services says it's seeing a jump in whooping cough cases in the province's south.
Toronto
Father paralyzed in horrifying Florida beach accident details remarkable road to recovery
Ben Board's life changed a year ago when he was paralyzed in a horrific accident at a Florida beach. Now, the Ontario father is hoping to run again with his two boy as he continues his incredible recovery.
-
Lawyer who tried to sue Ontario 'sugar baby' for $229M suspended for misconduct
The Law Society of Ontario has suspended the license of a lawyer who filed an unsuccessful $229 million lawsuit against his former 'sugar baby,' finding his role in the civil action to constitute professional misconduct.
-
Doug Ford announces $112M to fix Ontario's 'broken bail system'
Ontario says it is investing millions to crack down on the province’s bail system and make sure high-risk and repeat violent offenders adhere to their bail conditions.
Calgary
Alberta avalanche warning: Dangerous conditions amid destabilized snowpack
Alberta Parks is cautioning visitors to the province's mountain regions to be careful amid a special avalanche warning for Western Canada.
-
The wife of a Calgary sergeant killed tells court their son will never know his dad
The wife of the Calgary police officer killed after being dragged by a fleeing SUV told a sentencing hearing that her husband's death was no accident.
-
Calgary's Alberta sheriff pilot program 'a success,' says provincial government
The provincial government says its plan to utilize Alberta Sheriffs to bolster public safety in downtown Calgary has worked.
Montreal
Israeli flag burned outside school; Montreal police hate crimes unit investigating
The Montreal police hate crimes unit is investigating after Israeli flags were ripped down outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
-
Montreal Uber riders most forgetful in Canada
In Uber's annual lost and found index, Montreal was listed as the most forgetful city in the country, with users leaving bags, phones, articles of clothing and vape products in their rides.
Ottawa
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Ottawa home prices set to decline for first time in nearly 30 years, CMHC warns
Ottawa's housing market is set to see the first annual price decrease in nearly 30 years, as rising mortgage rates slow demand for new homes.
Atlantic
Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning IMP Aerospace will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
Kitchener
Protestors confront security and police at Roos Island in Kitchener
Housing advocates protested in Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday, the day after the city closed Roos Island to the public and brought in a third-party security group to manage who is allowed on and off.
-
Ont. maintenance man caught on camera committing indecent act in client's bedroom: Police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a maintenance person who they say was caught on camera lying on a client’s bed and undoing his pants.
-
Pedestrian dies after crash involving transport truck in Woolwich
Waterloo regional police have confirmed a 53-year-old woman died Wednesday evening after being struck by a transport truck in Woolwich Township.
Vancouver
Infertility Awareness Week: B.C. lags behind most of Canada for treatment funding
Infertility is a widespread issue, impacting nearly 18 per cent of the world's population. Despite that, in British Columbia, procedures to treat the medical condition are not covered.
-
Distracted driving caused 86 deaths in B.C. in a year, marking near 40% annual spike: report
A new report is raising alarm over a concerning trend in British Columbia, where the number of distracted driving fatalities increased by nearly 40 per cent in a single year.
-
60-year-old man charged after indecent act near Burnaby elementary school: RCMP
Charges have been approved against a 60-year-old man in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident near an elementary school in Burnaby late last year.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Province offers support to Langford residents who had to vacate troubled highrise
The City of Langford says the B.C. government has offered to help residents who have been ordered out of their homes at RidgeView Place, after the city revoked the building's occupancy permit due to safety concerns.
-
Mounties arrest Saanich man after fake gun dropped during drugstore theft
An 18-year-old Saanich man was arrested on a transit bus Tuesday as Mounties responded to a report of an armed shoplifter at a Langford drugstore.