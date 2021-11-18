Winnipeg Police investigating North End shooting

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was shot in the North End Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. after learning of a man who was shot and lying on the road on Mountain Avenue near Salter Street. A Winnipeg Transit bus had stopped near the victim before police arrived.

Images from the scene show multiple police vehicles near the bus and a section of the street was taped off. Mountain Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours for the investigation.

Officers were able to administer emergency first aid before an ambulance arrived to take the man to the hospital. He was taken in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING OFFICERS

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with allegedly assaulting two Winnipeg police officers Wednesday morning.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Maryland Street. When police established the driver’s identity, they learned he was a prohibited driver.

Police allege the driver reached for an axe hidden under the seat. The driver was removed from the car, and police said he fought with the officers and resisted being handcuffed. When he was handcuffed, the man allegedly spit on one of the two officers.

Both officers sustained injuries, but did not need medical treatment.

Benjamin Wall has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, and one count each of resisting a police officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, public mischief and driving while prohibited.

He was detained in custody and none of the charges have been proven in court.

EARLY MORNING STABBING UNDER INVESTIGATION

Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing in an Edmonton Street apartment block that occurred Thursday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 400 block, where a man in his 40s was stabbed. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has now been upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.