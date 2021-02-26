WINNIPEG -- One man is in hospital on Friday morning following an overnight incident in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police said they are investigating what happened, however, they could not provide details regarding the nature of the man’s injuries.

Officers said they think the incident may have happened near the 200 block of Isabel Street.

Police are no longer at the scene of the incident, but officers are interviewing people at the hospital to find out what happened.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.