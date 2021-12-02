Winnipeg police investigating robbery of vehicle that injured security employee

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a Wednesday night robbery of a security vehicle that injured a security employee.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped at Beverley Street and Sargent Avenue, and the employee was looking in the back of the vehicle. He was approached by two unknown men and hit in the head, knocking him out. Items inside the vehicle were stolen.

Police located the victim inside the vehicle, and he was taken to hospital.

AIR1 and K9 units assisted in the investigation, but the suspects were not located.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.