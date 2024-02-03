Winnipeg police investigating Saturday morning homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is seeking information on a Saturday morning homicide in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.

The investigation began around 3:15 a.m. when police received a report of an unresponsive man at a home in the 200 block of Fountain Street.

Officers provided emergency medical care before the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 43-year-old man has since died.

The homicide unit is now investigating. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477.