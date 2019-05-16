Featured
Winnipeg police investigating serious car accident on Portage
Winnipeg police were on the scene Thursday morning for a serious car accident. CTV photo/Alex Brown
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:14AM CST
Winnipeg police were on the scene Thursday investigating a serious car accident on Portage Avenue on the Route 90 overpass.
Eastbound Portage Avenue is closed in the area, but expected to open before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to police.
CTV News observed police putting out evidence markers on the road.
More details to come.