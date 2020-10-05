WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help after a man in his 20s was found shot Sunday night in the Brooklands neighbourhood.

Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Elkhorn Street at 9:16 p.m. on October 4. A man was found shot and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The man was later upgraded to stable condition in hospital.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.