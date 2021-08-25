Advertisement
Winnipeg police investigating 'suspicious circumstances' on Portage Avenue
Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021 8:17AM CST
Winnipeg police
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are investigating ‘suspicious circumstances’ on Portage Avenue.
On Tuesday around 8:20 a.m., a spokesperson for police said officers are currently on scene by a donation box across from Polo Park. Fire and emergency crews are also on scene.
Police did not have any other details to provide at this time.
This is a developing story. More details to come.