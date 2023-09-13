Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a 56-year-old man’s death as ‘suspicious circumstances.”

The investigation began on Monday around 4:30 p.m., when officers went to a back lane in the 600 block of Lipton Street for a report of an injured man.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries. The man’s family has been notified and an autopsy is pending.

Police have not made any arrests. The Homicide Unit has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.