Advertisement
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death in East Elmwood
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 9:18AM CST
Winnipeg police
Share:
WINNIPEG -- Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s East Elmwood area.
Police were on the scene of Kent Road School on Sunday. Images from the scene show police cars at the school, as well as police tape blocking off certain areas.
According to police, an autopsy is pending.
There are no further details on the incident available at this time.