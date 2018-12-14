Featured
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death in West Broadway
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 4:18PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a body was discovered in a building in West Broadway on Monday.
Police said they received a report about the incident around 1:30 p.m.
Officers found a man’s body in the 100 block of Young Street, and said the death has been deemed suspicious.
The homicide unit continues to investigate.
No further information is currently available.