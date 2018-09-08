Featured
Winnipeg police investigating 'suspicious' fire
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 11:05AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, September 8, 2018 11:09AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a fire they say is suspicious in nature.
Around 11 p.m. on Friday, emergency services went to a vacant home in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue over the report of a fire.
AIR1 provided help by giving information from its thermal imaging/infrared camera.
The major crimes unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-784-TIPS (8477).