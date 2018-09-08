

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a fire they say is suspicious in nature.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday, emergency services went to a vacant home in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue over the report of a fire.

AIR1 provided help by giving information from its thermal imaging/infrared camera.

The major crimes unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-784-TIPS (8477).