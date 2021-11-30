Winnipeg police investigating two homicides that happened 12 hours apart

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating two unrelated homicides that took place 12 hours apart.

The first incident took place on Sunday around 5:40 p.m. when officers went to conduct a well-being check at an apartment in the 1000 block of Archibald Street.

When officers got to the apartment, they found a man with severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as Justin Bellinger, 33, from Toronto.

HOMICIDE IN MEADOWOOD

Police were called to the second incident at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers responded to the report of gunshots at a home in the 200 block of Forrester Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and began providing medical care until EMS arrived,

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Tyler Patrick Yarema, 42, from Winnipeg.

The homicide unit is investigating both of these incidents, which police believe are not related to each other.

These incidents bring the total number of homicides this year in Winnipeg to 39.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.