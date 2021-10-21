Winnipeg police investigating two shootings Thursday morning; one man taken to hospital
Winnipeg police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Thursday morning, one of which sent a man to hospital.
The first incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue. Police received a call that a man had been shot in the area.
When officers arrived, they found the man and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Investigators believe the shooting happened after the man saw a group of people near his vehicle and he confronted them.
Police said a verbal altercation broke out and one of the people shot the man and then the group ran from the area.
The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and no arrests have been made.
The second shooting happened at around 5 a.m. in the first 100 block of Riverstone Road.
Police said a man had let his dog outside and he noticed another man getting out of a vehicle in front of his residential parking lot.
The two men started arguing and police said the second man started firing a gun. The first man was not hit but went back inside and called the police.
The Major Crimes Unit is also investigating this shooting and no arrests have been made.
If anyone has information about either shooting, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
