WINNIPEG -- Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a weapons-related incident on Tuesday morning.

Traffic was blocked at Notre Dame Avenue and King Edward Street as officers investigated.

Police told CTV News in an email that the situation wrapped up at around 10 a.m. and that the streets had been reopened.

"Two adult males have been medically cleared and taken into custody," police said.

Police had originally said someone may have been hurt in the incident and officers were focused on one home in the area.

Officers will stay at the scene to investigate the initial situation.