Winnipeg Police investigating Wednesday night homicide

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the death of a 40-year-old man on Wednesday as a homicide.

Officers were called to a report of an injured man in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. When they arrived, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was at the scene and administering emergency medical care. The man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Angus John Maple of Winnipeg. His death has been determined to be a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.