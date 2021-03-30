WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old boy.

Police said they don't know the location of Theodore James Parenteau.

Police believe he is with his mother Harlee Precious Wilson-Parenteau. She is described as five-foot-three, with long dark hair and blonde highlights.

This is an activation of the AMBER Alert system at the request of the Winnipeg Police Servicehttps://t.co/Evamkbmzqn pic.twitter.com/3A8DQZhejc — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 31, 2021

Investigators are telling the public to look out for a green 2007 Chevrolet 1500 LT Crew Cab Silverado. The vehicle has a Manitoba license plate EZJ 842.

Police said the vehicle could be in Winnipeg but believe it may be heading to western Manitoba to the Ebb and Flow First Nation.

If anyone sees the vehicle, they are asked to call 911.