Winnipeg police issue Amber Alert for missing two-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Theodore James Parenteau. Winnipeg police believe he is with his mother. (Source: Winnipeg police)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old boy.
Police said they don't know the location of Theodore James Parenteau.
Police believe he is with his mother Harlee Precious Wilson-Parenteau. She is described as five-foot-three, with long dark hair and blonde highlights.
Investigators are telling the public to look out for a green 2007 Chevrolet 1500 LT Crew Cab Silverado. The vehicle has a Manitoba license plate EZJ 842.
Police said the vehicle could be in Winnipeg but believe it may be heading to western Manitoba to the Ebb and Flow First Nation.
If anyone sees the vehicle, they are asked to call 911.