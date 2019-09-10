

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police and the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-Wide warrant.

The warrant concerns Curtis Leroy George, 27.

George is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 117 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or with information that may assist investigators is asked to call either 204-984-1888 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.