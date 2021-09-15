Winnipeg police lay more than 100 charges after seizing $1.5M in drugs

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have laid more than 100 charges following a drug and firearms investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than $1.5 million in illicit drugs and numerous firearms.

The Winnipeg police’s guns and gangs unit, as well as the organized crime unit, began their investigation in August 2021 due to a social media post involving a gun.

The guns and gangs unit then continued with the investigation, which turned into a firearm and drug-related investigation.

On Aug. 19, officers executed three search warrants – one at a home in the first 100 block of Dalhousie Drive, one at a home in the 200 block of Provencher Boulevard, and another at a hotel in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway.

During these searches, police seized more than $1.5 million in illicit drugs, $150,000 in cash, and a number of firearms and ammunition.

Drugs and firearms seized by police during a recent investigation (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

(CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

The items seized include:

17.8 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $890,000;

2.7 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $214,000;

8.5 kilograms of Xanax pills with an estimated street value of $250,000;

1.5 kilograms of Psilocybin with an estimated street value of $15,000;

500 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $139,000;

19 Percocet pills and 36 Gabapentin pills with a combined estimated street value of $200;

$150,000 in cash;

A money counter, vacuum sealer and packaging materials;

12-gauge shotgun;

40 calibre Sig Sauer P320 model;

.22 calibre Ruger rifle model 10-22;

.22 calibre GSG rifle model MP40;

9 mm Ruger rifle model PC Carbine – obliterated serial number;

Inoperable revolver;

.22 Derringer Frontier model;

Two Glock 19 air pistols;

Glock 17 air pistol;

Walther PPK air pistol;

Crosman SNR .357 air pistol;

Various ammunition (compatible with all these firearms) and;

Two smoke grenades.

Fentanyl seized by police during a recent investigation (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

(CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

Four people from Winnipeg were charged with a total of 109 offences. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Jonathan Alexander Herntier, 37, is charged with 46 drug, firearms, and assault-related offences;

Joseph Liew, 36, is charged with 35 drug and firearm-related offences;

Laura Jeanne Powell, 26, is charged with 16 drug and firearm-related offences;

Sherry Ann Kelly Lagimodiere, 31, is charged with 12 drug and firearm-related offences.

All four suspects were taken into custody.