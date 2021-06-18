WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said they’re concerned about the well-being of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for two weeks.

Winnipeg Police said Dakota Traverse is now believed to be in the Dufferin Industrial area of the city. The last time someone was in contact with him was on June 4.

Traverse is five-foot-seven with a thin build. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans, along with black and red runners.

Anyone with information about Traverse’s location can call police at 204-986-6250.