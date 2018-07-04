

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing 35-year-old man last seen at the end of May.

Michael Desaulniers was last seen in the area of Sherburn Street and Wellington Avenue.

He is described as six foot three with a medium build.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the WPS missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers.