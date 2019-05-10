

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Denise Lagimodiere was last heard from in mid-April and is described as five-foot-seven, with a thin-to-medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent the north, central and West End areas of Winnipeg.

Police are concerned for Lagimodiere’s well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.