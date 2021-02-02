Advertisement
Winnipeg police looking for missing teen
Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021 12:07PM CST
Supplied: Winnipeg police
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl, last seen in the North End.
Heaven Lee O’Cheek has been missing since January 28, but has been on social media recently.
She is five-foot-three and weighs 140 pounds with a medium build and black hair. It is not known what she is wearing.
Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking for any information that might help find her.
They ask people to contact the Missing Person Unit at 204-986-6250.