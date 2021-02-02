WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl, last seen in the North End.

Heaven Lee O’Cheek has been missing since January 28, but has been on social media recently.

She is five-foot-three and weighs 140 pounds with a medium build and black hair. It is not known what she is wearing.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking for any information that might help find her.

They ask people to contact the Missing Person Unit at 204-986-6250.