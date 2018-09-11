

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection to a violent assault on a dog.

Officers said they are looking for Alex Arumeul Genaille, 20, who is described as five-foot-six, 172 pounds with a medium build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The WPS said he is wanted in connection to an incident in August in which a Bullmastiff dog was assaulted in the Lord Selkirk Park area.

On Aug. 31 around 9:15 p.m., a group of people were seen walking and biking down a back lane on Stella Avenue.

Officers said as the group passed a dog in a yard, a man on a bicycle stopped and put on a mask. He then reportedly took out a knife and stabbed the dog who was left with a serious facial injury. The man then re-joined the group.

A warrant has been issued for Genaille for possession of a weapon, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and disguise with intent.

Anyone with information regarding Genaille’s whereabouts or anything that could help police is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).