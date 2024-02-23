Winnipeg police looking for suspect in transit stabbing investigation

WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month.

    As CTV News previously reported, officers responded to the Osborne Transit Station on the evening of Feb. 13. The Winnipeg Police Service said a 26-year-old man had been stabbed on the bus.

    “The initial stages of the investigation indicated that amid racial slurs from another male on the bus, the victim was threatened and physically assaulted. The bus was stopped, and both males exited,” police wrote in a news release at the time.

    The suspect left the station before police arrived.

    On Friday, the Winnipeg Police Service released photographs of a suspect.

    Police are looking for a man in his early 20s described as between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine with a medium build.

    He was wearing a black and white hooded parka, a black hoodie and neck warmer, as well as white runners at the time of the incident.

    Police are warning the public not to approach him.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident, including video footage, is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

    - With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre

