Winnipeg police have asked for the public’s help to track down whoever was responsible for playing a fake nuclear threat message Sunday night in Osborne Village.

Officers were sent to the area after police received a report at around 9:20 p.m. about a loud message being played in the area.

Const. Jay Murray said the message stated that Canada was under attack by a nuclear threat.

Officers said the audio was taken from an online video and was likely played through a home speaker system.

Police say it was a prank.

Officers said they’re taking the matter seriously, adding that whoever’s responsible could be charged with causing a disturbance.

“This was some jokester who probably thought it was funny to play this audio,” said Murray. “Anytime you have an individual who incites fear or panic in the public there’s a number of issues there. It causes a strain on emergency responders. In this case you had at least three police units that responded.”

“You also are putting unnecessary stress on anyone who believes that message.”

The Manitoba government said it did not issue any alerts last night in the Alert Ready System.

A spokesperson said only Manitoba EMO and Environment Climate Change Canada are authorized users of the system in Manitoba.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).