WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a man in relation to a homicide in the city on the first day of the new year.

On Wednesday, police said investigators with the Major Crimes Unit charged 26-year-old Evan Jaye Littlejohn with manslaughter. The charge has not been proven in court.

The charge comes after the death of Leroy James Flett,31, who was seriously assaulted at a residence in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue on Dec. 30, 2020. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries on Jan. 1, 2021.

Winnipeg police said the homicide is considered the first of this year in Winnipeg, as Flett died in 2021.

Police said Littlejohn has been detained in custody.

Winnipeg police and RCMP investigated 43 homicides in the city in 2020. The record number of homicides in one year was set in 2019 when 44 homicides were reported in Winnipeg.