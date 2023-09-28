Winnipeg police make second arrest in West End homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a second suspect in connection with a homicide in the city’s West End earlier this year.

The investigation began on March 7 at 2 a.m. when officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Spence Street. Police said four men were shot and seriously injured, but were eventually upgraded to stable condition.

Four hours later at 6 a.m., officers responded to a second shooting in the 400 block of Beverley Street. During this incident, two women were shot – one died, and one sustained injuries. The deceased has been identified as Lori Gordon, 49.

On April 23, police arrested a 17-year-old Winnipeg male. He was charged with second-degree murder and other offences related to both shooting incidents. He was taken into custody.

Investigators identified a second suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, with the help of the RCMP, the suspect was found and arrested in Hanover.

Marin Faruq Luther, 18, has been charged with several offences including second-degree murder and five counts of attempt to commit murder. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

Luther was taken into custody.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 205-786-8477.