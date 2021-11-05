Winnipeg police: Man found carrying a saw taped to a table leg

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police have a 34-year-old man in custody after officers found him carrying a drywall saw taped to a table leg.

On Nov. 4, just before 5 p.m. officers received reports that a man was walking around the first 100 block of McPhillips Street with a weapon that was described to officers as a knife taped to a baseball bat.

When officers arrived, they found the man at McPhillips Street and Bannatyne Avenue. Police said at that time, he held the weapon in a threatening manner and refused to drop it.

Officers used a Taser on the man and he was taken into custody.

Fletcher Kenneth Beach of Winnipeg has been charged with possessing a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He is currently in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREATENING PEOPLE AT KNIFEPOINT

A 43-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing several charges after police say he threatened several people at knifepoint at a bus stop.

The incident happened on Nov. 4 at around 3:30 p.m. Police were told that a man assaulted and threatened several people at knifepoint at Fort Street and Graham Avenue while they were waiting for the bus.

Police said the man went up to another man and started making racial insults toward him. The man tried to walk away but he was then assaulted and threatened. A transit driver who was waiting at the stop to take over a route saw what happened and tried to defuse the situation at which point, police said the suspect pulled a knife on the driver and then punched him in the face.

Another man waiting at the stop tried to intervene and he was also threatened. All three victims got to safety and called police. No one required medical attention.

The suspect is facing assault, weapon, and threat-related charges. He was released on an undertaking and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

TWO MEN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL WITH STAB WOUNDS

Two men are in hospital after being found with stab wounds.

Police responded to a call of an assault on Nov. 5 at 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Agnes Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people had been stabbed, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s.

Both were taken to hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

WINNIPEG MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged following a drug-trafficking investigation.

On Nov. 4, investigators were investigating a man believed to be trafficking methamphetamine.

Police pulled over a cab just before 8 p.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and Isabel Street and officers took the suspect into custody.

Upon searching the suspect and the cab, police found 916.4 grams of methamphetamine that has a street value of around $15,400, along with $2,315 in cash.

Darnel Scott Isaac has been charged with possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with a condition of undertaking.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.