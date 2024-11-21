WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police 'not able to substantiate' reports of armed man at U of M

    The Winnipeg Police Service said they have been unable to determine whether a man armed with a knife was on the University of Manitoba campus on Tuesday.

    Reports were made Tuesday about a man armed with a large knife was seen in a building on campus

    The incident prompted a significant police response, cancelled classes and emergency alerts being sent out through the province’s Alert Ready Emergency Alert System.

    “Investigators have explored multiple sources of evidence; however, have not been able to substantiate the information that has come forward,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

    Officers added they believe their course of action was timely and appropriate based on the initial reporting and details provided.

    The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact police.

