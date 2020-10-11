WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service revealed Sunday one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee works at police headquarters at 245 Smith Street in the service centre, according to the WPS.

“The service centre is where the public reports crimes in person and obtains criminal record checks or non-criminal fingerprinting,” said a police release.

The officer worked on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, as well as the morning of Oct. 5.

Public health has launched an investigation to identify if anyone was exposed to the virus.

Winnipeg police said they have put “numerous safety precautions” in place to try to stop the spread of COVID-19, including glass barriers at stations and requiring staff to wear masks.

The service is asking the public to consider reporting crimes or starting a criminal record check request online to reduce physical contact.