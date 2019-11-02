

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





Late Saturday afternoon, Winnipeg police were on scene in the area of William Newton Avenue.

Police tape blocked off a section of a back lane in the area, with multiple police cruisers on scene.

Winnipeg police told CTV News they were called to the area around 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They were not able to provide any further information, as it is too early in the investigation.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information is provided.