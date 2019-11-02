Winnipeg police on scene in Elmwood
Winnipeg police on scene in a back lane near William Newton Avenue in Winnipeg on Nov. 2, 2019. (Source: Mike Arsenault/CTV News Winnipeg)
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 6:23PM CST
Late Saturday afternoon, Winnipeg police were on scene in the area of William Newton Avenue.
Police tape blocked off a section of a back lane in the area, with multiple police cruisers on scene.
Winnipeg police told CTV News they were called to the area around 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
They were not able to provide any further information, as it is too early in the investigation.
CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information is provided.