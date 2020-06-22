WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police were on the scene at Isbister School Monday evening.

Police were seen at the Winnipeg Adult Learning Centre on Vaughan Street downtown shortly after 6:40 p.m.

The school was taped off with police tape and police officers were seen walking around the building.

What appeared to be blood stains, as well as a shirt stained with blood were seen on the front steps.

-with files from CTV's Touria Izri