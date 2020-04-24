WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police remain on scene at what they’re calling a “serious incident” in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Friday.

Officers responded to a resident in the 700 block of Victor Street near Wellington Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officers say there is no risk to the public, but add police will be at the scene for some time.

CTV has reached out to Winnipeg Police for additional information about the incident.