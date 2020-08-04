Advertisement
Winnipeg police on scene of 'serious incident' in North End
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 8:16AM CST
Winnipeg police
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are responding to a serious incident Tuesday morning in the city’s North End.
According to a tweet from the Winnipeg Police Service, officers are currently on scene at Selkirk Avenue. The road is closed between McGregor and Salter Streets.
CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg Police for more information.
This is a developing story. More details to come.