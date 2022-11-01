Winnipeg police on scene of severely damaged convenience store

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were on scene at a convenience store in the St. John's neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

Police have not released details about the situation; however, images from the scene show a 7-Eleven at Main Street and Bannerman Avenue with severe damage, which includes the front of the store being smashed in and debris all over the parking lot.

The images also show that the sign above the store has been destroyed.

