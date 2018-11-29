

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service will be providing an update on the Thelma Krull homicide investigation Thursday at 1 p.m.

Krull was last seen on July 11, 2015 in the East Kildonan area. Police said it’s believed that at 7:23 a.m. she left her home in the Grassie Boulevard area for a walk and arrived at Civic Park, near Kildonan East Collegiate, around 8 a.m.

Some of her belongings, including her glasses and cellphone, have since been recovered.

Police said that after they sent out a news release on July 11, 2016 they received information about a possible sighting of Krull in the Kimberley Avenue area, east of Gateway Road. It was reported that a woman with a similar description to Krull was seen in the company of a male.

Winnipeg police said this information formed a significant part of their investigation.

In July 2018, on the three-year anniversary of Krull’s disappearance, police said they had received 400 tips regarding the case.

CTV Winnipeg will be live streaming the police update at: ctvnewswinnipeg.ca