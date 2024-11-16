Winnipeg police release photos of suspect in machete attack

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in a machete attack last month.

According to a news release, the incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Oct. 25. A 56-year-old man was walking eastbound on Ellice Avenue near Beverley Street when he was attacked by someone believed to be armed with a machete, police said.

The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries. Police said the attack was unprovoked and the suspect and victim didn’t know each other.

On Saturday, police released images of the alleged suspect captured on video surveillance while the attack was underway.

The suspect is described as five-foot-ten-inches tall, with a thin build and long dark hair. They were last seen wearing black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes, dark pants and a dark hoodie with the number “02” printed on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg police Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.