Winnipeg police releasing 2022 statistical report

The Winnipeg Police Service is releasing its 2022 statistical report on Tuesday morning.

The report is coming out at 9 a.m. Then at 9:30 a.m., a data analyst will hold a technical briefing at the Winnipeg police headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The report itself will include a collection of statistics related to police and crime in the city. It will show how the number of certain crimes, including violent crimes and property crimes, either increased or decreased last year. The 2021 statistical report showed a spike in gun-related calls, assaults involving weapons, and theft of catalytic converters.

CTV New Winnipeg will provide more information as it becomes available.