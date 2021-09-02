Winnipeg police releasing information on historic sexual assault
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 10:07AM CST Last Updated Thursday, September 2, 2021 11:11AM CST
Share:
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will release information regarding a historic sexual assault involving a former hockey coach Thursday afternoon.
Officers will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. CTV Winnipeg will stream the event online.
Police have not released any other details.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
RELATED IMAGES