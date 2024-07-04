WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Winnipeg police reopen street after weapons investigation

A Winnipeg Police Service vehicle blocks off Mountain Avenue on July 4, 2024. (Scott Andersosn/CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg Police Service vehicle blocks off Mountain Avenue on July 4, 2024. (Scott Andersosn/CTV News Winnipeg)
Police have wrapped up a weapons investigation in the St. John's area.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) told CTV News Winnipeg officers were called to the scene near Mountain Avenue and Salter Street at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday morning for a weapons/firearms investigation.

The tactical unit was on scene, which police say is typical for a call of this nature.

According to WPS, police were "communicating with an occupant."

Nearby streets were shut down , but the area has since reopened, police say.

The Winnipeg Police Service's armoured vehicle is pictured on scene of a weapons investigation on Mountain Avenue on July 4, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

