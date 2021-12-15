Winnipeg police respond to crash in William Whyte neighbourhood

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious collision that briefly closed a section of road in the William Whyte neighbourhood.

At 7:50 a.m., Winnipeg police tweeted they were responding to a crash at Burrows Avenue and Salter Street.

Due to a serious collision, this morning at Salter and Burrows, westbound Burrows and southbound Salter will be closed to traffic. #TrafficAlert — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 15, 2021

Police closed westbound Burrows Avenue and southbound Salter Street for the investigation.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, and added the traffic unit will continue the investigation.