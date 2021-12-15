Winnipeg police respond to crash in William Whyte neighbourhood
Winnipeg police respond to a crash at Burrows Avenue and Salter Street on Dec. 15, 2021 (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)
Winnipeg police are investigating a serious collision that briefly closed a section of road in the William Whyte neighbourhood.
At 7:50 a.m., Winnipeg police tweeted they were responding to a crash at Burrows Avenue and Salter Street.
Police closed westbound Burrows Avenue and southbound Salter Street for the investigation.
Police said a woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, and added the traffic unit will continue the investigation.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian Blood Services recommends end to ban on donations from gay men
-
-
-