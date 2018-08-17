

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service responded to six separate incidents involving firearms in the span of about two days.

On Tuesday, officers responded to two incidents both of which were at grocery stores.

At 1:15 a.m. they said two females robbed a grocery in the West Alexander area, where one pulled out long gun while the other stole various items.

At 11:20 p.m., a female reportedly robbed a grocery store employee at gunpoint in the Weston neighbourhood. On Wednesday, WPS said a female armed with a handgun robbed this same store.

In these cases the suspects left and no one was hurt.

On Wednesday, the WPS responded to two other firearm-related incidents.

At 10:20 p.m., police said a man with a loaded sawed-off shotgun went to a restaurant in the Centennial neighbourhood. Officers were able to disarm the male and take him into custody. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

At 11:25 p.m., a teenage boy was reportedly robbed of his belongings in the Fort Rouge area by two males: one armed with a firearm the other with a knife. The suspects left in a vehicle, but officers found and arrested them.

The final incident occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday, when police responded to a shooting in the Winnipeg’s East District. A male was taken to hospital in critical condition and the major crimes unit is investigating.