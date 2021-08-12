WINNIPEG -- Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service made arrests in three separate weapons-related incidents that took place over the span of 12 hours.

The first incident took place around 2 p.m. on Wednesday when officers pulled over a taxi in the area of Isabel Street and Bannatyne Avenue and found the passenger behaving “suspiciously.”

Officers then found a loaded .22 calibre handgun under the seat and took the passenger into custody.

Vincent Michael Louis Green, 19, has been charged with numerous offences including possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and transport a firearm, weapon or prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner.

About six hours later at 7:40 p.m., officers tried to pull over a man driving an SUV in the area Blake Street and Logan Avenue. However, he managed to avoid the officers.

Then, around 7:58 p.m., officers said they saw the man, who was previously driving the SUV, in a taxi in the same area, and pulled over the taxi in the 1400 block of Logan Avenue.

Police took the man into custody for breaching court-ordered conditions. Officers also searched the suspect and seized a .410 shotgun shell.

A short time later, police found the SUV parked in the 300 block of Blake Street and searched it. This resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a sawed-off .410 shotgun, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Adam Wallace Keeper-Kipling, 35, is facing a number of charges including two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

The final incident took place around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, when officers say they saw a man acting “suspiciously” in the 1600 block of Roy Avenue. Police note the man tried to hide himself behind several vehicles.

Officers stopped the man and noticed he could have weapons on him. Police took the man into custody and searched him, which resulted in the seizure of a number of items including:

A sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with a light attachment;

Two 12-gauge shotgun shells;

A large machete;

A functional stun gun weapon;

Two grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $100;

Three grams of ‘purple down’ with an estimated street value of $800;

Two grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $240;

Four baggies of what police believe to be 160 fentanyl blotters with an estimated street value of $3,200; and

Three cellphones.

Marlon Michael Bourgeois, 35, has been charged with a slew of offences, including three counts of possession of a weapon and six counts of possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The suspects in all three incidents are in custody. None of the charges in any of the incidents have been proven in court.