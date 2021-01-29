Advertisement
Winnipeg police responding to fire in Central Park neighbourhood
Published Friday, January 29, 2021 6:56PM CST
Emergency crews respond to a fire in the area of Balmoral Street between Notre Dame Avenue and Sargent Avenue on Jan. 29, 2021. (Source: Zachary Kitchen/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking the public to avoid the area of Balmoral Street between Notre Dame Avenue and Sargent Avenue.
Police tweeted out Friday evening that a fire had blocked the area.
This is a developing story. More to come.