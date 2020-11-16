WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are responding to a shooting near Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue.

Police tweeted the news on Monday around 2:40 p.m., saying Isabel Street will be blocked from William to Logan. People are asked to avoid the area.

An employee at a nearby convenience store told CTV New they heard a noise described as a 'pow' at around 1:47 p.m. and they saw people running in all directions. Shortly after, the employee said two people ran into the store asking somebody to call an ambulance.

Police said schools in the area have been placed in a hold and secure.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News