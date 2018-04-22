Featured
Winnipeg police safely locate 65-year-old man
Burke was last seen Saturday afternoon at 1:30 in the Elmwood area. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 11:23AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, April 22, 2018 7:53PM CST
Winnipeg police have safely located a 65-year-old man living with dementia.
Sunday afternoon, police said Teck Burke was last seen Saturday in the Elmwood area.
Sunday night police confirmed he'd been found and thanked the public for their assistance.